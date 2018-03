PAWS Animal Shelter is holding a bowling fundraiser at 7 p.m. March 23 at Southwest Bowling Center, 826 Scioto St. The cost is $30 per couple. There will be raffles, drawings and a 50/50 drawing. Sign up is at Southwest Bowling or at Paws, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana.

Submitted story

Submitted by PAWS Animal Shelter.

