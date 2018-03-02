The beginning of 4-H season is here again! The Champaign Feeders Club has held the first two meetings of the year, at the usual meeting place – North Lewisburg UMC. The first was an organizational meeting on Feb. 4 at 4:00 p.m., in which members introduced themselves and learned the format of the meetings. Advisers also introduced themselves and went over important deadlines and upcoming events. The online enrollment process and club fundraiser were discussed.

The second meeting took place Sunday, February 18 at 6:00 p.m. During that meeting, there was an activity to teach what each officer does, and then officers were elected. Members learned steps in parliamentary procedure, and became further acquainted with each other. The Cloverbuds’ activity was making a bird feeder. Some of the members from last year received year pins, ribbons, and awards, and the advisers collected fundraiser sheets. The meeting was dismissed and refreshments were served. The next meeting will be held on March 4 at 6:00 at the same location.

Leyna Fortner

Club Reporter