Donay and patients donate to VFW/DAV Hall


The Donay Life & Wellness Center, 1598 E. U.S. Route 36, Urbana, donated $900 to the VFW/DAV Hall, Urbana, following a November 2017 promotion in which new patients were offered a consultation, exam and xrays for $30, all of which was donated to the veterans’ hall. In the photo, Brittany Hardwick, Fred Williams, Tony Marking and Dr. Jeffrey Donay hold the presentation check.


Submitted photo

