Portrait studio sessions to be held in Bellefontaine

The Logan County Art League is offering a series of six sessions for artists to work from a live model (clothed). A different model will be provided for each session and will offer artists an opportunity to work from a variety of genders, ethnicities and ages.

The portrait sessions will be held 5:30 -8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the 1st Presbyterian Church, 117 N. Main St. in Bellefontaine. The session dates are March 8, March 15, March 22, March 29, April 5 and April 22. The cost of the 6-week sessions is $100.00. Theses sessions are unstructured, however group critiques and discussions are encouraged. All ability levels are welcomed.

Artists will be provided the lighted model setting and a chair. Artists should plan to bring their own art materials, a small folding table if needed or an easel. All mediums are welcome, but if using oils or acrylics you should bring a drop cloth as a courtesy to the facility. Artists should plan to arrive early enough to set up their materials, so we can begin promptly. Any questions can be directed to Meghan at 937-441-6342.

If interested in attending, find an online registration form at www.logancountyartleague.com and pay for the sessions at www.logancountyartleague.org/membership . Or you can email your registration form to meghanjill85@gmail.com. The registration form and payment can be brought to the first session.

Submitted by the Logan County Art Council.

