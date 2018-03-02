Posted on by

Portrait studio sessions to be held in Bellefontaine


Submitted photo

The Logan County Art League is offering a series of six sessions for artists to work from a live model (clothed). A different model will be provided for each session and will offer artists an opportunity to work from a variety of genders, ethnicities and ages.

The portrait sessions will be held 5:30 -8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the 1st Presbyterian Church, 117 N. Main St. in Bellefontaine. The session dates are March 8, March 15, March 22, March 29, April 5 and April 22. The cost of the 6-week sessions is $100.00. Theses sessions are unstructured, however group critiques and discussions are encouraged. All ability levels are welcomed.

Artists will be provided the lighted model setting and a chair. Artists should plan to bring their own art materials, a small folding table if needed or an easel. All mediums are welcome, but if using oils or acrylics you should bring a drop cloth as a courtesy to the facility. Artists should plan to arrive early enough to set up their materials, so we can begin promptly. Any questions can be directed to Meghan at 937-441-6342.

If interested in attending, find an online registration form at www.logancountyartleague.com and pay for the sessions at www.logancountyartleague.org/membership . Or you can email your registration form to meghanjill85@gmail.com. The registration form and payment can be brought to the first session.

Submitted photo

Submitted by the Logan County Art Council.

Submitted by the Logan County Art Council.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU