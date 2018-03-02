Green Hills offers fall prevention classes

WEST LIBERTY – Green Hills Community offers a six-week fall prevention class to help reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels for older adults.

LIFE in Balance (Learning Interventions with Functional Exercise) is offered from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursdays from March 16 to April 19 in the Green Hills training room, located north of West Liberty at 6557 S. U.S. Route 68.

The group intervention emphasizes practical strategies to reduce fear of falling and increase activity levels. Participants learn to view falls and fear of falling as controllable, set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and exercise to increase strength and balance.

The presenter is Nita Wilkinson, a certified balance trainer. To register, call 937-465-0700 or e-mail info@greenhillscommunity.org.

Submitted story

Submitted by Green Hills Community.

Submitted by Green Hills Community.