Ohio News Briefs

Prosecutor: No charges from allegations against flutist

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor says sexual misconduct allegations against a flute instructor who was the subject of a University of Cincinnati harassment investigation won’t result in criminal charges.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’-turs) said in a release Thursday that his office reviewed the university’s Title IX investigation and determined that no charges could be filed against former UC flute professor Bradley Garner.

Deters says the university forwarded its investigation to his office in February. The prosecutor said his office reviewed seven or eight allegations going back several years.

The College-Conservatory Of Music’s interim dean recommended firing Garner, but the star flutist remained until his December retirement. He has denied the accusations in a sworn affidavit, calling the school’s investigation a “rumor-seeking, undisciplined witch hunt.”

US EPA cleaning up Cleveland warehouse laden with toxins

CLEVELAND (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has begun cleaning up a Cleveland warehouse where as many as 3 million fluorescent lamps and 250 drums filled with PCB-contaminated lighting ballasts have been stored.

The agency said Wednesday that it was notified Feb. 13 about a fire at Fluorescent Recycling on Cleveland’s west side and provided technical help to firefighters concerned about the presence of mercury inside the building. The EPA says it detected mercury vapors and the presence of PCBs, a toxic organic chemical banned by the U.S. in 1979.

The EPA says the company operated as a transporter of spent fluorescent lighting waste.

Pilot who flew to Ohio for sex with teen sentenced to prison

CLEVELAND (AP) — A California pilot who flew to Ohio to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and was arrested by undercover police officers has received 18 months in prison.

Cleveland.com reports 33-year-old Ryan Johnson, of Camarillo, California, pleaded guilty last month to attempted unlawful contact with a minor. He was sentenced Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court in Cleveland.

Prosecutors have said Johnson, a pilot for a private company, flew to Akron last August and then drove to a park in the Cleveland suburb of Newburgh Heights for a planned rendezvous with a teen he’d exchanged explicit messages with on a chat site. He was instead met by members of the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Johnson’s attorney wasn’t immediately available for comment Thursday.

Officers charged in connection with uninvestigated cases

CLEVELAND (AP) — Three Cleveland police officers are facing administrative charges in connection with 60 sex crimes and child abuse cases that went uninvestigated for more than a year.

The Plain Dealer reports the cases were originally assigned to Tom Ross, a former detective in the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse unit. Investigators say Ross took the cases with him when he was promoted in 2015, but he “failed to properly investigate.”

The Fraternal Order of Police president says Ross was overwhelmed with his new responsibilities.

Commander James McPike has been charged with allowing Ross to take the cases with him. Sgt. Anthony McMahon has been charged with failing to take the files from Ross after the promotion.

No decisions on discipline have been released.