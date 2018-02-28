Rollover crash causes injuries

A three-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 36 west of state Route 235 on Tuesday at 5:36 p.m. resulted in injuries to two people, according to a preliminary crash report from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. In the photo, a vehicle is shown on its top in a field north of Route 36 with first responders attempting to assist the occupant. Johnson St. Paris EMS responded to the crash as did the sheriff’s office. Route 36 was closed for a brief time due to the crash. The crash remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.

A three-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 36 west of state Route 235 on Tuesday at 5:36 p.m. resulted in injuries to two people, according to a preliminary crash report from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. In the photo, a vehicle is shown on its top in a field north of Route 36 with first responders attempting to assist the occupant. Johnson St. Paris EMS responded to the crash as did the sheriff’s office. Route 36 was closed for a brief time due to the crash. The crash remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_wreck.jpg A three-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 36 west of state Route 235 on Tuesday at 5:36 p.m. resulted in injuries to two people, according to a preliminary crash report from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. In the photo, a vehicle is shown on its top in a field north of Route 36 with first responders attempting to assist the occupant. Johnson St. Paris EMS responded to the crash as did the sheriff’s office. Route 36 was closed for a brief time due to the crash. The crash remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen