REACH provides lifeline to substance abusers

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – REACH Services (Recovery, Education, Advocacy, Care and Hope) cares for individuals struggling with drug, alcohol and tobacco abuse issues.

As the opiate crisis has grown, so has REACH Services.

“To give you an idea of the extent of this issue, in 2008, we diagnosed 14 percent of REACH Services patients with opiate abuse or dependence. By 2016, that number rose to 38 percent of patients with a diagnosis of mild to severe opiate dependence and last year, it topped 48 percent,” said Sheri Haines, MA, LPC, LICDC-CS, CGP, who has managed REACH Services since 1999.

In response, since launching in 1995, REACH Services has doubled in size and now employs 10 professionals to administer its outpatient treatment program and other services from locations in Springfield and Urbana.

REACH Services’ team prides itself on providing non-judgmental, compassionate treatment that treats the person and the addiction. Services include:

· Drug and alcohol treatment – outpatient care for adolescents and adults including assessments, individual counseling and group therapy, as well as an intensive outpatient program for those needing extra support. There are 30-, 60-, 90- and 120-day programs available.

· Detoxification – REACH Services will assess patients struggling with opiate or alcohol withdrawal to determine if they need rapid placement to Springfield Regional Medical Center for detoxification.

· Medically-assisted treatment – REACH offers medication management, including the monthly Vivitrol injection or daily Naltrexone pill by prescription to assist with maintaining sobriety.

· Community outreach – community presentations to help others avoid alcohol, drugs and tobacco abuse.

· Tobacco treatment – individual and group therapy available through a six-week program. Meetings take place Monday evenings from 5:30-7 p.m. Free nicotine replacement while supplies last.

Last year was the busiest year yet for REACH Services, which in 2017:

· Provided treatment to 537 new patients, up from 353 in 2016

· Assessed 210 patients for detoxification needs in 2017; 190 of those patients participated in detox services and 151 successfully completed medical detox at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

· Cared for a total of 1,815 clients in its intensive outpatient program

· Conducted 3,058 individual counseling sessions

· Conducted 309 group therapy sessions, with 3,333 patients attending those sessions

· Provided medically assisted treatment, also known as MAT, to 27 patients who had a total 70 injections.

· Participated in more than 50 community outreach programs to provide education aimed at preventing children and adults from misuse of drugs, alcohol and tobacco

“The needs of individuals struggling with opiate addiction required that we respond with additional treatment options for those patients who come to us wanting to reclaim their lives. We have also significantly stepped up our efforts to educate our community on prevention,” said Haines, who notes that REACH Services has financial assistance programs available to help patients with the cost of treatment. Supportive incentive programs include free transportation passes, free gas cards for eligible clients and free YMCA passes.

High satisfaction rate

REACH Services’ patients have been grateful for the help they’ve received. The program has a 96 percent satisfaction rate, with patients providing the following feedback on surveys:

· This experience was good. There are good and helpful people that care and want to help you.

· If you need help, I recommend you to come here. Thanks for the help REACH Services.

· My group therapist and individual therapist made me feel comfortable and not judged in anything I shared.

· My therapist talked to me in ways I could relate to and always gave me good takeaways to think about.

· I am thankful for the care I’ve been given here. I will take with me the things I’ve learned here.

REACH Services will continue to grow. The program was the beneficiary of Mercy Health Foundation, Clark and Champaign Counties’ recent Kaleidoscope of Hope Gala, which raised $220,000 to fund a navigator/case manager position, for which REACH Services is currently accepting applicants.

“The navigator/case manager will connect people with resources such as community support services, basic life needs and places to live so that they can find jobs and develop the support network they need for long-term sober living,” says Haines.

Funds from the Gala will also support education programs in the schools and community. Additionally, the Foundation provides annual support for REACH Services’ smoking cessation program.

For more information on REACH Services, please call 937-390-5338 (Springfield) or 937-653-3001 (Urbana).

REACH Services is certified by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the Joint Commission surveys the program to ensure it meets national standards for care.

