WL-S Seniors of the Month

West Liberty-Salem’s February Seniors of the Month are Abby Dillon and Tyler Jones. Here are their comments.

Abby Dillon

PARENTS: Jerry and Debra Dillon

School Activities and Awards: Link Crew, NHS, Student Council Co-President, drama club, musical, choir, cross country, scholar athlete, acedemic top 10, Tigers for Christ, HOBY, OHC art competitions, and Quick Recall.

If I were principal for a day: I would either take the entire school on a field trip to the zoo or have a bring your pet to school day.

Favorite school memory: Laughing with all of my friends during quick recall and musical. Also, telling crazy stories at my lunch table (shout out to jóvenes).

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My grandma and my family.

Because: My grandma always did everything wholeheartedly and always thought of others before herself. That is how I hope to live my life. My family has also been my rock by always showing me their endless support and love.

Lately, I have been reading: Milk and Honey by Rupi Kaur

My advice to parents: Always remember to take the time to appreciate the little things and make every moment count, your kids are more thankful for you than you know.

My biggest regret: I feel like all of my mistakes and failures have helped shape me into who I am today, so I guess I don’t really have any regrets.

Next year I will be: Studying Speech Pathology and Audiology at Bowling Green State University.

Tyler Jones

PARENTS: Tim and Chrissy

School Activities and Awards: Varsity baseball and basketball and Bible club.

If I were principal for a day: I would allow people to wear hats and I would bring back homeroom recess.

Favorite school memory: Being on homecoming court with all of my friends and getting to be in the parade.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents because they’ve been very good to me and they always love me and provide a great example for me to live by. And Logan because even after everything he went through he was still able to keep his Christian faith at all times and showed great toughness and perseverance.

Lately, I have been reading: Any sports articles on my iPad.

My advice to parents: Let your kids be kids and go out and have fun because they only get to do it once.

My biggest regret: Not working very hard in school my freshman and sophomore year.

Next year I will be: Attending Wright State University but I’m undecided on a major.

Dillon http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_DillonWeb.jpeg Dillon Jones http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_JonesWeb.jpeg Jones

Information provided by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

