Mended Hearts meeting open to patients, caregivers

BELLEFONTAINE – The Top of Ohio chapter of Mended Hearts will meet Thursday, March 8, at 6 p.m. at the new Mary Rutan Health Center at the corner of U.S. routes 33 and 68 in Bellefontaine. Use the Dowell Avenue entrance on the south side of the building and meet in the main lobby for a guided tour of the facility. Light refreshments and the meeting, with election of officers, will be in the Community Room on the first floor following the tour. Mended Hearts is a national non-profit support organization for those of any age with heart problems and heart disease, their family members and caregivers. For more information contact chapter president Bob Detrick at 937-292-7678 or regional director G. Bruce Norris at 937-935-1747 or visit the Mended Hearts website at www.mendedhearts.org.

