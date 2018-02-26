Park District has full slate of March activities

SPRINGFIELD – The Clark County Park District has several activities planned for the month of March. Registration is required. Call the Park District office at 937-882-6000 or register at www.clarkcountyparks.org under Program Registration.

Clark Park Hikers, Every Thursday, 9 a.m.

George Rogers Clark Park

For exercise and social fun join Park District Volunteers each Thursday morning to enjoy a walk through the woods at George Rogers Clark Park. This group has been exploring the park weekly for over 10 years, yet each week brings a new discovery! Meet at the parking lot below the dam and experience the beauty and camaraderie found in the outdoors.

Reading in Nature: The CROW series

“Slimy” Salamanders, Wednesday, March 7, 1-2 p.m.

New Carlisle Library, 111 E Lake Ave, New Carlisle,

Study the “slimy” salamander and discover what makes this amphibian so special. See how a salamander and a reptile are so different.

Owl Talk & Night Hike, Friday, March 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

George Rogers Clark Park, Hertzler House Barn

See some live owls and search for these nocturnal creatures in the park. Glen Helen Raptor Center will amaze you with the mysteries of owls in Ohio. Please dress for the weather. This program will take place as long as the temperature is over 20 degrees. If too cold, we will try to reschedule this program

Fireside History Chats

Bad Things that Led to Good in the Life of George Washington,

Tuesday, March 13, 7 p.m.

Millie Henley, Historical Connections

Hear about the surprising twists of fate that prepared our first president for what lay ahead.

Stargaze Series

Friday, March 16, 7-9 p.m.

Davidson Interpretive Center

Join us for an evening under the stars as we explore the mysteries of the night sky. Enjoy a view like never before with our 14 inch telescope that even allows you to see the rings of Saturn. Bring something to sit on and dress for the weather. Pre-registration is required and registration is limited to 40 participants.

Wetland Warriors – Ages 7-12

Salamander Quest, 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, March 20

George Rogers Clark Park, Meet at Demint Shelter

The search is on once again for the elusive salamander. Discover what species live in Ohio as we trek the Tecumseh Trail. Learn how to help them by making simple changes at home and on the trail.

Homeschool History Programs – Ages 6-12

Ohio’s Wildlife History, 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 28

Davidson Interpretive Center

Discover how humans have impacted Ohio’s wildlife with a fun, interactive game. What wildlife no longer live in Ohio and what are the factors that caused that to happen?

Fairy and Gnome Fest, Saturday, March 31, 10 a.m.-noon

George Rogers Clark Park, Meet at the Demint Shelter

Design a nature home for a fairy, or a gnome! Join us as we celebrate the season by building some tiny houses for those tiny, mythical creatures of the forest. The Park District will supply some “building” materials. Bring your imagination and any natural items you would like to include with your home. For ages 5 – 12.

Hiking, learning, stargazing and more

