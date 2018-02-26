Posted on by

Urbana scheduling kindergarten screenings


Submitted story

The Urbana school district will hold kindergarten screenings May 21, 23 and 24 at Urbana North Elementary, 626 N. Russell St. Parents must bring the following documentation to the screening: certified birth certificate, immunization record, parent driver’s license, proof of residency (utility bill or rental/lease agreement) and custody paperwork (if applicable). Entering kindergarten students must be age 5 before Aug. 1, 2018.

To register for an appointment call 937-653-1445.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana school district.

Submitted by the Urbana school district.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU