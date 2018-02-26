Green Hills offers 2 Live Life Better sessions

WEST LIBERTY – Green Hills Community, 6557 S. U.S. 68 (north of West Liberty), continues its Live Life Better speaker series with two sessions in March.

“Get more active” is presented by Deb Orr, community health nurse at Mary Rutan Hospital, Bellefontaine. The event is from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, March 9, in Foundation Hall, where doors open at 11:30 a.m. for lunch. RSVP by calling 937- 465-0700 or e-mail info@greenhillscommunity.org.

Another session in the Live Life Better speaker series is how to live with someone who has dementia. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 22, learn the story of Joe Stewart, who was a caregiver for three family members with dementia. He is a board member for the Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Doors to Foundation Hall open for dinner at 6 p.m. RSVP by calling 937-465-0700 or e-mail info@greenhillscommunity.org.

