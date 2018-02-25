Looking Back – Arrowsmith Mills

Circa 1880 photo of Arrowsmith Mills located on the east side of the Mad River just north of the southern Concord Township line in Champaign County, Ohio. A mill race diverted water from the river to the water wheel. Note the covered-like wagon with Arrowsmith Mills, Gold Lace Flour, W. H. Adlard, Urbana, Ohio written on the side. Building was erected 1844 and remodeled in 1877, as noted on the side of the building. Currently, this site is near the Birch Bark Canoe Livery on the Mad River. The Champaign County Historical Society is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization that preserves, protects, archives and displays the artifacts that tell Champaign County’s History. The Society operates on donations and dues and has a free public museum of history at East Lawn Avenue in Urbana.

Circa 1880 photo of Arrowsmith Mills located on the east side of the Mad River just north of the southern Concord Township line in Champaign County, Ohio. A mill race diverted water from the river to the water wheel. Note the covered-like wagon with Arrowsmith Mills, Gold Lace Flour, W. H. Adlard, Urbana, Ohio written on the side. Building was erected 1844 and remodeled in 1877, as noted on the side of the building. Currently, this site is near the Birch Bark Canoe Livery on the Mad River. The Champaign County Historical Society is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization that preserves, protects, archives and displays the artifacts that tell Champaign County’s History. The Society operates on donations and dues and has a free public museum of history at East Lawn Avenue in Urbana.