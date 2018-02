The Tecumseh Council, Boy Scouts of America, invites the public to the 2018 Friends of Scouting luncheon at noon Tuesday, March 13, at the First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St., Urbana. The lunch is free, but each diner will be asked to make a contribution to the Boy Scouts. RSVP to Chris Honefanger atchristopher.honefanger@scouting.org or call 937-926-1077 by Friday, March 9.

Submitted by Tecumseh Council 439, Boy Scouts of America.

