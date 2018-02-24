Juniors, seniors get ready for Logan County Career Expo

Indian Lake High School junior and senior students got a preview of the upcoming 3rd annual Logan County Career Expo. Midwest Regional Educational Service Center Youth Liaison Karen Sorreles and Vice President of Operations for the Logan County Area Chamber of Commerce Erin Henry both spoke to upperclassmen. They explained that between 60 and 70 local businesses will be set up in the gym and auxiliary gym of Indian Lake High School on Friday, March 16, and grouped by the type of industry they represent.

Henry encouraged the young people to use their time at the expo to make meaningful connections.“The CEOs and human resources people who hire employees will be here. Make sure you get your name out there and let them know who are and what interests you.”

Sorreles said this year’s Expo will feature extended time for students to connect with employers, fill out applications and, in some cases, interview for positions. Some businesses at the Expo will be in the market to hire interns, part-time or full-time employees for open positions and summer employment.

Nearly 1,000 local juniors and seniors from area schools will attend the Logan County Career Expo. The event is a presentation of the MRESC and the Logan County Area Chamber of Commerce.

Karen Sorreles of the MRESC speaks to ILHS students about the upcoming Logan County Career Expo. Erin Henry of the Logan County Area Chamber of Commerce speaks to ILHS students about the upcoming Logan County Career Expo.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Indian Lake school district.

