Dental group helps youths

Hygienist Stephanie Dagger of the Champaign Dental Group cleans the teeth of 16-year-old Michael Farquharson on Friday. The Urbana dental practice offered free checkups to under-insured children Friday in observance of National Children’s Dental Health Month.
Hygienist Stephanie Dagger of the Champaign Dental Group cleans the teeth of 16-year-old Michael Farquharson on Friday. The Urbana dental practice offered free checkups to under-insured children Friday in observance of National Children’s Dental Health Month.