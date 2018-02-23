Bellefontaine Health Center opens

BELLEFONTAINE – The new Mary Rutan Health Center is now open after being unveiled during a celebration on Thursday. The three-story, $22 million facility is located at 1134 N. Main St., at the intersection of U.S. Route 68 and U.S. Route 33.

“The opening of the new facility is the culmination of many long hours and hard work from our remarkable staff. This building truly represents our commitment to excellent health care for our residents and we hope the community will join us to celebrate the advancement in health care for our region,” said Mandy Goble, Mary Rutan Hospital president and CEO.

The new Health Center includes the community’s first full-service urgent care, equipped with laboratory, x-ray machines and an on-site pharmacy. Open seven days a week, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., the Mary Rutan Hospital Urgent Care provides patients of all ages an affordable alternative to the emergency room for urgent, non-life-threatening illness and injuries.

“We’ve spent the past two years planning for and constructing the new Health Center. We know the community has had the opportunity to watch it take shape from the outside and now we are excited to finally have the opportunity to invite them to see this state-of-the-art facility on the inside,” said Mary Rutan Hospital’s Vice President of Operations Chad Ross.

In addition to the Urgent Care, Mary Rutan Hospital Therapy & Sports Medicine has a new home at the Health Center. Sports enhancement training will take full advantage of the new space that includes a therapy pool, turf and court simulated training space and advanced equipment. Occupying space on both the first and second floor, comprehensive therapy services will include physical therapy, aquatic therapy, swallowing and voice therapy, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy.

After more than 20 years at the hospital’s main location, Corporate Health services has made the move to the new facility and will continue high quality medical care for work injuries, occupational testing and case management. In addition to developing plans for managing work related injuries and providing employee safety education.

Ross added that Mary Rutan Hospital will continue to explore bringing other specialty providers to the Health Center. “By increasing the region’s access to more specialists, patients and their family members can enjoy less travel time and expense, as well as the convenience of high quality, specialized care, in a patient-centered environment.” He offered a preview of future recruitment successes and stated, “In August of this year, Dr. Nicholas Peters will join Mary Rutan Hospital in the area of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, after completing his fellowship in orthopedics sports medicine at The Ohio State University.”

Goble summarized her enthusiasm with the opening of the Health Center by stating, “This really is a transformative time for Mary Rutan Hospital as we continue pioneering the way health care is delivered in our community. I truly believe we are changing the definition of what a community hospital can be.”

About Mary Rutan Hospital

Mary Rutan Hospital is a leading not-for-profit health care organization with a comprehensive and integrated system of inpatient, outpatient and community services connected to meet the health and wellness needs of all members of the community. The opening of the new Mary Rutan Health Center brings its total offsite locations to thirteen in a four-county region that includes Logan, Champaign, Hardin and Shelby. Together, Mary Rutan Hospital team members deliver award-winning services that are recognized by patients and their families, as well as independent organizations that rank the hospital among the best. More information about Mary Rutan Hospital can be found at www.maryrutan.org/

Local leaders cut the ribbon at the new Mary Rutan Health Center in Bellefontaine on Thursday. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_mrutan1.jpg Local leaders cut the ribbon at the new Mary Rutan Health Center in Bellefontaine on Thursday. Jason Roby | Urbana Daily Citizen/Logan County Currents Visitors to the grand opening listen to details about the Health Center’s many therapy and wellness facilities. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_mrutan2.jpg Visitors to the grand opening listen to details about the Health Center’s many therapy and wellness facilities. Jason Roby | Urbana Daily Citizen/Logan County Currents State-of-the-art medical equipment is unveiled during Thursday’s grand opening. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_mrutan3.jpg State-of-the-art medical equipment is unveiled during Thursday’s grand opening. Jason Roby | Urbana Daily Citizen/Logan County Currents

Submitted story

Information from Mary Rutan Hospital.

