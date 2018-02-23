Jordan visits Hi-Point manufacturing satellite program

NORTH LEWISBURG – U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Urbana) visited the Advanced Manufacturing students at Triad High School on Feb. 12.

He spoke one-on-one with students about projects they had completed or were working on in the classroom. After the student presentations, the group discussed the importance of the manufacturing industry and why it was critical to adapt to and learn the changing technologies.

Advanced Manufacturing students Brian Ferguson (10th grade) and Hunter Talbot (11th grade) presented Jordan with a flag holder and name plate, which they designed and printed in class.

The Advanced Manufacturing program at Triad High School is one of Ohio Hi-Point’s 56 satellite programs in the district’s partner high schools. The program was developed through partnerships with business and industry to help combat the skills gap in the state and local communities. Todd Bodey has been the program instructor since the program started in Fall 2015.

From left are Todd Bodey (instructor), Brian Ferguson (10th grade), U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan and Hunter Talbot (11th grade). Jordan received a flag holder and name plate the students designed and printed in class.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center.

