Rotary salutes farmers

Steve Prince was named the Farmer of the Year during the Urbana Rotary Club’s 46th annual Rural Urban Night on Monday.

Prince, a 1985 graduate of Graham High School, received his agriculture and business degree from Wilmington College in 1989. He touted his staff and teamwork as the keys behind being successful in agriculture.

“It doesn’t happen without that and it certainly doesn’t happen without my family and everything they do for us,” Prince said. “Dawn is the chuck wagon that comes at night – about six o’clock – and keeps us all fed so we can run later into the evening. I’m just blessed to have a great family and a great work crew, and I appreciate the award.”

His wife, Dawn, is a graduate of Wittenberg and the University of Dayton. She is an intervention specialist at Graham.

Together, they own more than 650 acres and farm 2,300 acres – mostly corn and beans, though some wheat and hay is also part of the job. The family also owns sheep used for 4-H projects.

Steve is an active member of the community. He’s served as a member of the Graham Board of Education for six years and has been a member of the YMCA’s board and a Johnson Township trustee. He coaches youth basketball in the Graham school system, as does Dawn.

The Rotary also honored its Acre of Corn Club on Monday – a group of farmers that donates directly to End Polio Now. The program, now in its eighth year, has donated more than $150,000 from Champaign County.

“Every dollar that we put in goes directly to them. The overhead is nil,” said Rotary President Ty Henderson. “And the Bill Gates Foundation matches every dollar. That’s $300,000 from this county. And at 50 cents an inoculation, that’s over a half-million children that we’ve inoculated.”

This year’s Acre of Corn Club includes Bob and Gloria Ward, Bud Runyan, Mike Pullins, Alan Thompson, Dale Circle, Doug Hurst, David Clapp, Don Bauer, Steve Prince, the Michael Terry Family, Terry Howell, William Runyan, Jim and Nancy Virts, Lucy Millman, Bev and Ron Maurice, Tom and Pat Detwiler, John and Sandy Detwiler, Michael Farms, Tom Prince, Scott Haerr, Jason and Justin Dagger, Chuck Stadler, Todd McGuire, Paul and Michelle McGuire and Sons, Burley and Pat Hall and Ward Family Farms.

Members who have donated more than $3,000 include Dale Circle, David Clapp, Paul McGuire, the McGuire family and Jim and Nancy Virts.

Members who have donated more than $4,000 include Michael Farms and Steve Prince.

Ward Family Farms has donated more than $6,000.

Rural Urban Night showcased locally produced foods, with the Rotary Club providing pork, beef and lamb cooked by Chris Anway of Grillable Catering, and Amy Forrest of In Good Taste Catering providing the rest of the food for the evening. The event celebrates the symbiotic relationship between urban development and rural agriculture, highlighting the need each has for the other.

Steve Prince and his family were on hand to accept the Farmer of the Year award during the Urbana Rotary Club’s 46th annual Rural Urban Night. Steve and his wife, Dawn, were joined by Steve’s mother, Usje, and their three children, Nick, Ava and Olivia. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_PrinceFamily.jpg Steve Prince and his family were on hand to accept the Farmer of the Year award during the Urbana Rotary Club’s 46th annual Rural Urban Night. Steve and his wife, Dawn, were joined by Steve’s mother, Usje, and their three children, Nick, Ava and Olivia. Members of the Rural Urban Committee carve meat for appetizers prior to Monday’s Rural Urban Night banquet. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_RuralUrbanCommittee.jpg Members of the Rural Urban Committee carve meat for appetizers prior to Monday’s Rural Urban Night banquet. The Urbana Rotary Club honored its Acre of Corn Club during Monday’s banquet. The club donates to End Polio Now and has raised more than $150,000 to date. Special mention was given to members who had donated more than $3,000 to date. Members donating more than $3,000 include Jim and Nancy Virts, Todd McGuire and Paul and Michelle McGuire and Sons. Members donating $4,000 or more include Scott Michael, of Michael Farms, and Steve and Dawn Prince. Ward Family Farms has donated more than $6,000. Those members were honored by Rotary District 6670 Governor Mark Mabelitini. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_AcreCorn.jpg The Urbana Rotary Club honored its Acre of Corn Club during Monday’s banquet. The club donates to End Polio Now and has raised more than $150,000 to date. Special mention was given to members who had donated more than $3,000 to date. Members donating more than $3,000 include Jim and Nancy Virts, Todd McGuire and Paul and Michelle McGuire and Sons. Members donating $4,000 or more include Scott Michael, of Michael Farms, and Steve and Dawn Prince. Ward Family Farms has donated more than $6,000. Those members were honored by Rotary District 6670 Governor Mark Mabelitini. Members from all five Champaign County schools’ FFA programs attended Rural Urban Night, including West Liberty-Salem’s FFA and Advisor Trista Havens (center). http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_TristaHavensWLS_FFA.jpg Members from all five Champaign County schools’ FFA programs attended Rural Urban Night, including West Liberty-Salem’s FFA and Advisor Trista Havens (center). Steve Prince was named Farmer of the Year at Rural Urban Night on Monday. He was surprised by his mother, Usje, who attended to see him accept the award. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_PrinceMom.jpg Steve Prince was named Farmer of the Year at Rural Urban Night on Monday. He was surprised by his mother, Usje, who attended to see him accept the award.

By Justin Miller jmiller@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Justin Miller at 652-1331 (ext. 1775) or on Twitter @UDC_Miller.

