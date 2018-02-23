Graham hosts Brown Bag Lunches at middle school

ST. PARIS – Graham Middle School understands the importance of the 21st Century Skills. “We promote communication and presentation skills,” says Chad Lensman, Principal. “This is why we have implemented a new monthly opportunity for students, staff members, parents/guardians, and community members: our Brown Bag Lunches.”

Students spend one hour each month, 11 a.m. to noon, sharing the great things that are happening at Graham Middle School during their lunch. 6th, 7th, and 8th Graders take time to inform the guests about the many opportunities provided at Graham Middle School. The Brown Bag Lunch concludes with a student-led tour around the building to show the guests real examples of what they shared.

Guests are offered a school provided lunch as they join students and administration in the school’s collaboration space called the Innovation Hub. “The tours allow students time to practice presenting, and to show off how the flexible furniture in the Hub promotes collaboration. The students provide guests with time to ask questions about what they see, or what opportunities they might partner with students to accomplish at GMS.”

The Brown Bag Lunches provide students with the necessary skills that they need to be successful when they leave school. The time also serves as a chance to open the school’s doors to the public. “Education continues to evolve and change for the better. It is imperative that schools are finding creative ways to get parents and community members into the buildings to learn how these changes impact students, staff, and community.”

Submitted by the Graham school district.

