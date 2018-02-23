UHS competition cheerleading squad heads to state

Urbana High School cheerleaders competed at Dayton Stivers High School at the OASSA regional state qualifier competition Feb. 4. Thirty-plus teams competed in divisions I-VI in building, non building and non tumbling divisions. UHS competed in the Division IV non building and qualified for state competition March 4 at St. John’s Arena on the OSU campus. Members of the team are Taje Mack, Megan Ridder, Maginta Grim, Cortney Kiser, Brayden Andrews, Mari Artis, Ally Pierce and Mary Habodasz. The team is coached by Jenny Payne and Amy Russell.

Urbana High School cheerleaders competed at Dayton Stivers High School at the OASSA regional state qualifier competition Feb. 4. Thirty-plus teams competed in divisions I-VI in building, non building and non tumbling divisions. UHS competed in the Division IV non building and qualified for state competition March 4 at St. John’s Arena on the OSU campus. Members of the team are Taje Mack, Megan Ridder, Maginta Grim, Cortney Kiser, Brayden Andrews, Mari Artis, Ally Pierce and Mary Habodasz. The team is coached by Jenny Payne and Amy Russell. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_Web-23.jpg Urbana High School cheerleaders competed at Dayton Stivers High School at the OASSA regional state qualifier competition Feb. 4. Thirty-plus teams competed in divisions I-VI in building, non building and non tumbling divisions. UHS competed in the Division IV non building and qualified for state competition March 4 at St. John’s Arena on the OSU campus. Members of the team are Taje Mack, Megan Ridder, Maginta Grim, Cortney Kiser, Brayden Andrews, Mari Artis, Ally Pierce and Mary Habodasz. The team is coached by Jenny Payne and Amy Russell. Submitted photo