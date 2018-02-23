Mayor thanks village officials, residents for support

ST. PARIS – Outgoing Mayor Joe Reneer thanked many current and former village officials along with village residents for supporting him during his tenure as mayor during Monday’s Village Council meeting.

Reneer announced during the Feb. 5 council meeting that he would resign at the end of the month after serving as mayor since elected in 2013.

During Monday’s meeting, Reneer thanked former village administrator Joe Sampson, former council members Lynn Miller and Larry Watkins, as well as many village employees and residents for their support.

“This town has been great to me,” Reneer said. “I appreciate this town allowing me for four years to represent everyone here, I’ve met some amazing people, I’ve worked with some amazing people. One thing I will say is Miss (Brenda) Cook you have got really good employees – they make me look amazing daily.”

Cook, the council president, will take over as village mayor.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Reneer received a round of applause from those in attendance.

Village administrator position

Reneer said he received a letter from Dee Meadows stating she would relinquish her duties as village administrator effective March 2.

“The duties of fiscal officer do not allow me to dedicate the time needed to fully attend the responsibilities of being village administrator and do the position justice,” Reneer said reciting Meadows’ letter. “I understand I will revert to my previous fiscal officer salary of $35,000 annually effective March 5.”

Council unanimously accepted the request, 5-0. Council member Niven Jester was absent from the meeting.

Police vehicle

Council unanimously approved the purchase of a new police vehicle after the expense was brought up during a review of village appropriations for this year.

Reneer said an increase for a replacement cruiser was put in the appropriations as the Crown Victoria vehicles the village has are having maintenance issues and the police need a vehicle for severe winter weather.

“We don’t have snow all the time but when we do and they have to take someone all the way over to Tri-County (Regional Jail) over in Mechanicsburg it can get a little hairy at times,” Reneer said. “What my plan was and what we’ve worked in is to keep at least one SUV in the fleet so that in inclement weather there is an all wheel drive for officer safety. Basically replace that cruiser and then there’s a grant we’re also trying to go after.”

Police chief Erica Barga said the grant is due May 31 and is for funding in 2019. Reneer said with the funding the village has they can go for a 50-50 match.

The police vehicle fleet would then include one Charger, the new SUV and keeping one of the Crown Victoria vehicles.

When put to a vote, council approved the purchase of a cruiser not to exceed $38,359. Council also approved the appropriations.

Planning commission to meet

The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for April 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

By Nick Walton nwalton@aimmediamidwest.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.

