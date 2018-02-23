Preschool screening dates set

Dates have been set by the Madison-Champaign Education Service Center for the next round of preschool screenings, which will be held within the various districts as well as at Healthy Kids Day at Urbana University. These screenings are important in setting next school year’s roster. The schedule is as follows:

March 3 – Urbana screening at the ESC building, South U.S. Route 68, Entrance #1

March 16 – Mechanicsburg screening at Dohron Wilson Elementary School

April 13 – Triad screening at Triad Elementary School (Triad residents are asked to call 937-826-2961, ext. 4106)

April 13 – West Liberty-Salem screening at West Liberty-Salem Elementary School

April 2 – Healthy Kids Day at Urbana University

At this screening, children’s gross motor, fine motor, self-help, learning, communication and social/behavioral areas will be checked. Specific documents are needed. Call 937-653-5214 for an appointment and more information.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Madison-Champaign Education Service Center.

