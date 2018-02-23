Cornerstone Care Center opens in North Lewisburg

The Champaign County Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting Feb. 3 at Cornerstone Care Center, 120 E Townsend St., North Lewisburg. Shown are Shawn Stokes, Justin Coyle, Charlie Greer, Carolyn Hayes, Jason Boysel, Sherice Nutt, Elisha Stokes, Tony Williams, George O’Neal, Kirk Koennecke, Pastor Dan Leiker, Ashley Spriggs, Pastor Karen Montgomery, Chrissy Boysel, Ruth Hunsberger, Normadene Schramm, North Lewisburg Mayor Cheryl Hollingsworth, Mary O’Neal, Kim Williams-owner, Chamber Executive Director Lydia Hess, Pat Burkholder, Tammy Leiker and Dylan Adams

The Champaign County Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting Feb. 3 at Cornerstone Care Center, 120 E Townsend St., North Lewisburg. Shown are Shawn Stokes, Justin Coyle, Charlie Greer, Carolyn Hayes, Jason Boysel, Sherice Nutt, Elisha Stokes, Tony Williams, George O’Neal, Kirk Koennecke, Pastor Dan Leiker, Ashley Spriggs, Pastor Karen Montgomery, Chrissy Boysel, Ruth Hunsberger, Normadene Schramm, North Lewisburg Mayor Cheryl Hollingsworth, Mary O’Neal, Kim Williams-owner, Chamber Executive Director Lydia Hess, Pat Burkholder, Tammy Leiker and Dylan Adams http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_Web-22.jpg The Champaign County Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting Feb. 3 at Cornerstone Care Center, 120 E Townsend St., North Lewisburg. Shown are Shawn Stokes, Justin Coyle, Charlie Greer, Carolyn Hayes, Jason Boysel, Sherice Nutt, Elisha Stokes, Tony Williams, George O’Neal, Kirk Koennecke, Pastor Dan Leiker, Ashley Spriggs, Pastor Karen Montgomery, Chrissy Boysel, Ruth Hunsberger, Normadene Schramm, North Lewisburg Mayor Cheryl Hollingsworth, Mary O’Neal, Kim Williams-owner, Chamber Executive Director Lydia Hess, Pat Burkholder, Tammy Leiker and Dylan Adams Submitted photo