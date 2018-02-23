The Urbana FFA competed at the county Agriculture Power Diagnostic competition at Farmers Equipment in Urbana on Feb. 7. This CDE serves as an authentic assessment designed to evaluate students’ knowledge in recognizing and repairing malfunctions in agricultural and/or industrial power equipment. The skills Agricultural Education students employ in this CDE is the same skills required by agricultural and industrial technicians. Urbana placed 3rd overall in this contest with the team consisting of Justin Preece and Nick Crumley.

The team also competed at the District Agriculture Power Diagnostic competition on February 10th at the John Deere Training Center in Columbus. Urbana placed 10th with the team of Justin Preece and Nick Crumley. The Urbana FFA would like to thank Farmers Equipment and employees for hosting practices, working with students to develop their skills and the hosting the county contest.

Urbana competes at Buckeye Meats Invitational

The Urbana FFA competed at the Buckeye Meats Invitational Competition at The Ohio State University in Columbus,OH . The objective of the competition is to assist the local agricultural education instructor in motivating students to become knowledgeable consumers of meat and meat animal products and/or involved in the industry of meat animal marketing and merchandising. As well as to develop the ability to evaluate meat animal products in order to optimize economic returns to producers and industry as well as to meet the needs of the consumer. Urbana placed 4th in this contest with Ashlyn Dunn placing as 9th place individual, Savannah Copeland placing 12th individual, Ally Pierce placing 27th individual, and Taylor Cordial placing 36th individual.

Justin Preece, left, and Nick Crumley diagnose a can bus error. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_Web-21.jpg Justin Preece, left, and Nick Crumley diagnose a can bus error. Submitted photos From left are Savannah Copeland, Ally Pierce, Taylor Cordial and Ashlyn Dunn. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_GrislyWeb.jpg From left are Savannah Copeland, Ally Pierce, Taylor Cordial and Ashlyn Dunn. Submitted photos

By Taylor Cordial

Taylor Cordial is the Urbana FFA Reporter.

