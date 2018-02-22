UU to stage one-act play by Sam Shepard

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, will present Sam Shepard’s one-act play “Fourteen Hundred Thousand” in March. The production is a tribute to Shepard, who died on July 27, 2017, at age 73.

Shows are scheduled for March 22, 23 and 24 at 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday, March 25, at 3 p.m. The performances will feature an Urbana University student ensemble comprised of Shane Black, Savannah Cahoon, Canaan Gray, Dale Madison and Shelby Stevenson. All of the student ensemble serve on production crews along with Charnell Burton. Joe Brown will be stage manager for the performance with additional technical support provided by Kevin Fidler and James A. White. As part of the Urbana University performance, an introduction is being developed by Shane Black, Joe Brown and Clayton Bullard. The production will be directed Margaret Piatt.

In his 55-year career, Shepard wrote plays, novels, poetry and songs. He acted on stage and in films and performed as a musician. His awards include 10 OBIES for off-Broadway productions, an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Chuck Yeager in “The Right Stuff,” a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony for his play “Buried Child” and induction into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

“Fourteen Hundred Thousand” was produced by the University of Minnesota and for National Education Television in 1966. This unusual short play questions the nature of community in a unique blend of absurdism, reality and exposition.

At Urbana University, the evening will include an introduction to Shepard’s career as a performing artist, followed by the play. The running time for the program is approximately one hour.

Reservations

Reservations are recommended and can be made Monday, March 12, through Tuesday, March 20, by calling 937-772-9315. Reserved tickets should be picked up at the Hub from 7:30 to 7:45 p.m. on performance nights and from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. for the Sunday matinee.

Only 40 seats will be reserved and the remaining will be available as general seating on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Submitted by Urbana University.

