Urbana school district joins OhioCheckbook.com

COLUMBUS – Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel announced the launch of the Urbana City School District’s online checkbook on OhioCheckbook.com. In December 2014, Treasurer Mandel launched OhioCheckbook.com, which sets a new national standard for government transparency and for the first time in Ohio history puts all state spending information on the internet. OhioCheckbook.com recently earned Ohio the number one government transparency ranking in the country for the second year in a row.

Urbana City Schools is the second school district in Champaign County to post its spending on OhioCheckbook.com. Urbana City Schools’ online checkbook includes over 28,600 individual transactions that represent more than $60 million of total spending over the past two Fiscal Years.

“I believe the people of Champaign County have a right to know how their tax money is being spent, and I applaud local leaders here for partnering with my office to post the finances on OhioCheckbook.com,” said Treasurer Mandel. “By posting local government spending online, we are empowering taxpayers across Ohio to hold public officials accountable.”

“Using OhioCheckbook.com will allow for an even higher level of fiscal transparency for taxpayers in our district,” said Urbana City Schools Treasurer Amanda Hildebrand.

