County Farm Bureau holding membership drive

Are you a Farm Bureau member? You may have been asked that question recently as the Champaign County Farm Bureau membership campaign is in full swing.

Dave Crawford, Membership Chair for Champaign County Farm Bureau, said, “This year our goal is +5 percent membership gain. There are many reasons to join Farm Bureau and we need your help to ensure that Farm Bureau is able to provide information, education and advocacy for Ohio Agriculture. Your membership allows this to happen at the local, state and national level.”

Some of the benefits of a Farm Bureau membership include:

Participation in the legislative process: Members collaborate on issues they deem important to shape local, state and federal regulations affecting their community.

A subscription to Our Ohio magazine featuring recipes and information about the farm families who grow our food.

Grow and Know events: Members can host or attend on-farm dining events, food tours, how-to seminars and other learning activities.

Landowner education: Farm Bureau staff provide the latest information on oil and gas leasing activity, property tax issues, private property rights and more.

Property Protection Program: OFBF offers a $2500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for felony crimes committed on a member’s property.

Savings: Members receive discounts on some Nationwide insurance products, Ford vehicles, Grainger products, John Deere, and Case IH tractors, plus Ohio Farm Bureau’s new Health Benefits Plan and much more.

“There are many discounts along with your membership including those listed above, and that is just to name a few. Your membership dollars are continually utilized to help protect our members through advocacy such as CAUV reform, clean water and protecting property rights and scholarships. Our membership drive runs through March 31st so if Farm Bureau sounds appealing to you, please be sure to contact us,” Crawford said.

For more information, or to join, contact the county office at 937-335-1471 or visit GrowWithFB.org.

There are currently 795 Farm Bureau members in Champaign County. Members include farmers, gardeners, food and wine enthusiasts, teachers and more. To learn more about membership, or to view a complete listing of member benefits, contact your county office at 937-335-1471 or visit our county page, champaign.ofbf.org, or visit GrowWithFB.org

Submitted by the Champaign County Farm Bureau.

