Cool boats to heat up summer

LOGAN COUNTY – Let’s do the math. One cool boat plus lots of hot sun on Indian Lake equals guaranteed fun times and a happy life. It’s simple mathematics, actually.

So if you’re looking to have some fun on the lake this year and have a great summer, then you might want to head over to the Indian Lake Boat show on the weekend March 2-4. Find the boat of your dreams, and then party-on at the lake this summer.

This year is the 61st annual Indian Lake Boat Show.

Considered the premier boat show in all of northern Ohio, the event runs the weekend of Friday, March 2, Saturday, March 3, and Sunday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Sunday ends at 5 p.m.).

The event is free and parking is free.

Every year boaters, campers, tourists and visitors look forward to this big event, which is considered the kick-off of the season at Indian Lake. See all the new boats offered this year in addition to deals on many pre-owned boats. Snacks and prizes will also be available.

The boat show actually occurs at multiple locations around Indian Lake, which includes Bud’s Marine, Indian Lake Marine and Spend-A-Day Marina. Whatever type of watercraft you are looking for you can find at the boat show, whether it be pontoons, fishing boats, sport boats, sport cruisers, run-abouts or ski boats.

All the top brands will be on display including Tahoe, Crest, Yamaha Boats, Gallgetter, Bass Tracker, Yamaha Wave Runners, Lund, JC Tritoons, Sylvan, Bennington, Misty Harbor Pontoons, SunChaser, Suzuki Motors, Sea Ray and more.

You will also find a large selection of top-of-line boat safety equipment, the newest water tows and plenty of accessories such as water skis, wakeboards, towables and tubes.

Celebrate the opening weekend of the Indian Lake Boat Show by stopping by each of the show’s locations and visiting their open houses.

The fun starts here. Find your dream boat and simply add water and the party begins.

It’s not rocket science.

Just simple math, really.

Want to have fun like these folks did at the 2017 Indian Lake Party at the Beach event? Head over to the 61st annual Indian Lake Boat Show and make those dreams come true this year. All it takes is a boat and some water. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_FotoWeb.jpg Want to have fun like these folks did at the 2017 Indian Lake Party at the Beach event? Head over to the 61st annual Indian Lake Boat Show and make those dreams come true this year. All it takes is a boat and some water. Ron Brohm | Contributing photographer The boat show occurs in multiple locations around the lake. Here is the official Map of the Indian Lake Boat Show so you can enjoy all that it offers. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_mapWeb.jpg The boat show occurs in multiple locations around the lake. Here is the official Map of the Indian Lake Boat Show so you can enjoy all that it offers. Photo courtesy of the Indian Lake Area Chamber of Commerce

By Ron Brohm Contributing writer

Ron Brohm is a regular contributor to this newspaper.

