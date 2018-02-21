Board of Elections certifies all candidates, issues

The Champaign County Board of Elections on Monday certified all filings of candidates and issues filed by the Feb. 7 deadline for the May 8 election.

County seats on the ballot include county auditor and Common Pleas Court judge. Only the Republican incumbents filed for those seats: County Auditor Karen Bailey and Judge Nick Selvaggio.

The only other county seat on the ballot will be the County Commission seat now held by Republican Bob Corbett, who will face Audra Bean in the May Republican primary.

No Democrats filed for county seats.

The two school issues on May ballots are the Graham school district’s five-year, one percent earned income tax for current operating expenses and Ohio Hi-Point Career Center’s 0.6-mill additional continuing tax for general permanent improvements.

The city of Urbana will have three issues on the ballot: A one percent replacement income tax for Police and Fire division services; and aggregation proposals allowing the city to enter into service agreements to facilitate for customers the sale and purchase of natural gas and electricity. If the aggregation proposals pass, customers will be able to opt out of the agreements.

85th District representative

Five candidates filed for the 85th District seat now held by state Rep. Nino Vitale of Urbana. Vitale faces three candidates in the May Republican primary: Justin G. Griffis of Sidney; Joseph S. Ratermann of Sidney and Rochiel V. Foulk of Urbana. The winner of this Republican race will face Democrat Garrett Baldwin of Mechanicsburg in the Nov. 6 general election.

4th Congressional District representative

Four Democrats and two Republicans filed in Lorain County for the U.S. 4th District seat now held by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, an Urbana Republican. The Lorain County Board of Elections will meet to certify candidates on Feb. 15.

Jordan’s Republican opponent is Joseph Miller of Marion. Democrats competing for the post in the May primary are Norbert Dennerll Jr. of Elyria, Janet Garrett of Oberlin, Leah Sellers of Marysville and Cody James Slatzer-Rose of New Albany.

Write-in and Independent candidates

Write-in candidates for the May primary have until Feb. 26 to file with the county Board of Elections.

For the Nov. 6 general election, Independent candidates must file with the board by May 7; non-partisan candidates and issues must be filed by Aug. 8; and write-in candidates must file by Aug. 27.

Voter registration, absentee voting

The deadline is April 9 for people to register to vote in the May 8 election. The board will be open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. that day.

Voting with absentee ballots starts April 10. Board offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.

4 Democrats, 2 Republicans file for U.S. rep post