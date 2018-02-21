Special Olympics hosts annual celebrity game

Champaign County Special Olympics will host a celebrity basketball game at Urbana High School on March 3. The event will feature two games. In one game, the Special Olympics team will face role models they have invited, including teachers and bosses. In the second game, the team will be up against local first responders from the Sheriff’s Office and the Urbana Police and Fire divisions.

The first game will begin at 5 p.m., with the second game expected to begin about 6:15 p.m. immediately following the first. There are about 18 shooters on the team. The games are free to view.

Other Special Olympics sports

Track and field will begin on March 1 with a meeting to be held at the Champaign County Library at 5 p.m. Track practice will begin on March 14 at Graham High School.

Spring bowling will start on March 20 at the Southwest Bowling Lanes, Urbana. Each bowler will get a Champaign County Special Olympics T-shirt.

Volleyball will begin April 1, and anyone interested in playing can contact Kim Dunn at 937-308-6870.

For additional information about the basketball game or any Special Olympics program, contact Alfredo Gutierrez at 937-206-5682.

By Christopher Selmek cselmek@aimmediamidwest.com

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304