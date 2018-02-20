UU holding Make-A-Wish fundraiser today

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, announced that a Make-A-Wish fundraiser will be hosted by the Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) in conjunction with today’s Blue Knights final home basketball game and senior night recognition.

Those interested in helping have a number of opportunities to participate.

Make-A-Wish stars will be available to purchase for $1 during the game.

Attendees can donate $2 to take part in a 3-point contest during the halftimes of both the women’s and men’s basketball games. Participants who successfully make the 3-point shot will not only have the satisfaction of having helped this effort, but will also win a free drink from the concession stand, sponsored by the Urbana University Athletic Department. Those interested in participating in the 3-point contest can sign up starting at 4:30 p.m. in the lobby of Grimes gym.

Donation buckets will be available in the Grimes lobby during both games for others wishing to donate.

The fundraiser is the first Make-a-Wish effort for the Blue Knights, but contributes to a tradition established by the Division II SAAC in 2003. Since the establishment of this partnership, member schools have raised over $5.3 million for the nonprofit organization. Those funds have been used to grant wishes to more than 660 kids across the country with life-threatening medical conditions.

“Raising funds for Make-A-Wish allows us to support an organization that helps bring happiness to so many people,” said Bri Burkhalter, president of the Urbana University Student Athlete Advisory Committee. “Although we all face struggles and adversity at times, this effort provides the reminder that our obstacles pale in comparison to what a Make-A-Wish family is going through. We are proud to do our small part to help contribute to such a worthy cause.”

The SAAC committee is comprised of one student-athlete from each NCAA sport recognized at Urbana University and provides insight on the student-athlete experience, as well as offers input on the rules, regulations and policies that affect student-athletes’ lives on campus. Led by Nick Roberts, Men’s Soccer coach and SAAC advisor, the Urbana University SAAC has participated in a number of community outreach efforts, including its recent collection of items to help victims impacted by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Additional fundraising efforts will be announced throughout the school year. Interested participants who cannot attend today’s event can purchase and donate Make-a-Wish stars in advance of the event by contacting Bri Burkhalter at burkhalter.7748@urbana.edu.

Submitted story

