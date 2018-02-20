Mobile mammography van to visit Urbana

SPRINGFIELD – Due for your annual mammogram? Getting your annual screening is easy with Mercy Health – Springfield’s Mobile Mammography program, which has a mobile unit offering mammograms in approximately 15 minutes.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography’s mobile unit offers traditional 2D imaging as well as advanced 3D imaging, known as breast tomosynthesis, that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early.

For best coverage, verify whether Springfield Regional Medical Center is an in-network provider with your insurance carrier. If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), Mercy’s financial need-based assistance programs may help you. Call 937-523-9332 for more information.

Make appointments by calling 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are generally available, but not guaranteed. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card.

If your business or organization wants to have Mercy Health Mobile Mammography provide on-site screenings for employees and/or community, call 937-523-9330.

The mobile unit will be in Champaign County on the following dates in March:

Friday, March 23

9 a.m.–3 p.m

Civista Bank

601 Scioto St., Urbana

Monday, March 26

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

CVS

719 Scioto St., Urbana

To view future dates and locations, visit www.mercy.com/Springfieldmobilemammo.

The American Cancer Society recommends that women can have a mammogram every year starting at age 40. Mammograms are usually a covered benefit with most insurance carriers.

Certified radiologists read all mammograms and because a second look can mean a second chance, Mercy double-checks all mammograms with a computer-aided detection system that detects more breast cancer than mammography alone. You and your physician receive a copy of the results.

Submitted story

Submitted by Mercy Health.

Submitted by Mercy Health.