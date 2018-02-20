Ohio News Briefs

2 killed in shooting at Ohio car dealership

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two men reportedly got into a fight in an Ohio car dealership that ended with both men fatally shot.

A 911 caller reported seeing two men fighting Monday at Buck-I Auto Sales in Harrison Township near Dayton before hearing multiple shots fired.

Police kicked down a door at the business and discovered the men’s bodies. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the Dayton men as 71-year-old Frank Buck and 59-year-old Lester Golson.

The Dayton Daily News reports that Buck operated the dealership. Investigators believe the men knew each other.

Police say they do not think anyone else was involved.

Authorities didn’t immediately release any other details.

Police say man, 20, threatened shooting at Ohio high school

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A 20-year-old man accused of threatening a shooting at an Ohio high school has been charged with inducing panic and held on $50,000 bond.

Toledo police say Christian Costet, of East Toledo, was arrested Monday after a parent reported to police that students had seen images and Facebook messages of Costet threatening a Tuesday shooting at Waite High School.

The Blade reports that Costet was pictured with a replica rifle later found in an abandoned home.

A judge on Tuesday ordered Costet to have no contact with the school and assigned him a public defender. The Toledo public defender’s office wouldn’t comment on the case.

A district spokeswoman told The Blade that the school would have extra officers on hand while classes were in session Tuesday.

Low-lying areas see river flooding in south, east Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) — Roads and businesses in some low-lying areas have had to close along the Ohio River after days of rain swelled waterways past their banks.

Some businesses were flooded over the long weekend in the city of Pomeroy and other parts of southeast Ohio. Riverside areas along the Ohio in the Cincinnati area were also swamped Monday.

The National Weather Service expects the Ohio to crest early Wednesday in the Cincinnati area at around 56 feet, a level associated with “moderate flooding.” Forecasters expect more roads, basements and smaller waterways to flood later in the week with several more days of rainfall ahead.

Historic building collapses, nearby businesses close

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — A historic building has collapsed in Ohio, leading officials to close nearby businesses until it is stabilized or torn down.

Medina Fire Chief Bob Painter says the back canopy of the three-story Medina building collapsed Sunday during the town’s Ice Festival. He says residents called to report the damage around 9 a.m. Monday as the back walls on the building’s first floor caved in.

First responders arrived as the walls on the building’s second and third floors crumbled. The building was not occupied at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Painter says the building had a water leak that may have caused the wooden beams to rot. The official cause of the collapse has not been determined.

Built in 1873, the building currently houses a home decor store.