Man charged in fatal crash appears in court

A driver charged for driving under the influence of alcohol during a fatal crash was prohibited from using a motor vehicle Wednesday.

During an arraignment hearing, Dylan W.G. Lambert, 27, of St. Paris, pleaded not guilty to three counts each of aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault and two counts each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them and aggravated vehicular homicide.

Special conditions of bond set by the court on Wednesday prohibit Lambert from operating a motor vehicle during the pendency of the case and from consuming alcohol.

Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi said the state was not opposed to a personal recognizance bond, but asked for a condition prohibiting Lambert from driving due to his alleged conduct that resulted in a fatal crash on Nov. 3, 2017.

According to information previously provided by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, a 2005 Honda Accord driven by Gabe Wier was traveling southbound on state Route 235 when it was rear-ended by a 1997 Honda Civic driven by Lambert.

Graham High School student Sara Hess, 15, a passenger in Wier’s vehicle died in the crash while Wier sustained injuries.

Lambert and passenger Clint Miller were airlifted by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. A sheriff’s office crash report states Lambert had an alcohol test value of .232 during the crash.

The grand jury indictment contends the six vehicular assault charges stem from causing serious physical harm to Hess, Wier and Miller.

A scheduling conference in the case is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Dylan W.G. Lambert, left, appeared in court Wednesday sitting next to his attorney, Nathan Stuckey.

By Nick Walton

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.

