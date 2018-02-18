YMCA extends weekend hours

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 24, the Champaign Family YMCA will extend evening and weekend hours. The new schedule is:
Monday-Friday: 5 a.m.-9:30 p.m. (pool closes at 9 p.m.)
Saturday: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. (pool closes at 7:30 p.m.)
Sunday: 1-8 p.m. (pool closes at 7:30 p.m.)
“We are hopeful that by extending our weekend hours, we can give members the opportunity for an extra workout or to spend some quality family time at the Y,” said Membership & Youth Sports Director Greg Hower.
The Champaign Family YMCA also offers youth sports programs, fitness classes, and a range of exercise equipment for all fitness levels.
Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.