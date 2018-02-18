YMCA extends weekend hours

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 24, the Champaign Family YMCA will extend evening and weekend hours. The new schedule is:

Monday-Friday: 5 a.m.-9:30 p.m. (pool closes at 9 p.m.)

Saturday: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. (pool closes at 7:30 p.m.)

Sunday: 1-8 p.m. (pool closes at 7:30 p.m.)

“We are hopeful that by extending our weekend hours, we can give members the opportunity for an extra workout or to spend some quality family time at the Y,” said Membership & Youth Sports Director Greg Hower.

The Champaign Family YMCA also offers youth sports programs, fitness classes, and a range of exercise equipment for all fitness levels.

Members Leilah Smith and Jennifer and Eva Post enjoy the swimming pool at the Champaign Family YMCA. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_Web-17.jpg Members Leilah Smith and Jennifer and Eva Post enjoy the swimming pool at the Champaign Family YMCA. Submitted photo

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.

