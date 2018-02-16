Public invited to Historical Society ‘workshop’

On Sunday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m., the Champaign County Historical Society will sponsor a program titled “Generational Shifts: Attitudes About Slavery & the Anti-Slavery Movement,” presented by Logan Boggs, Amanda Goodwin and Margaret Piatt. The event will take place at the society’s museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana.

“This particular event will be in the form of a workshop, which will be a new format for us,” stated Dan Walter, CCHS president. The source of the discussion will be the attitudes and experiences of the Piatt family as they confronted the institution of slavery and the abolition movement of the 19th century. Participants in sub-groups will investigate primary sources as provided, then rejoin the assembly for general discussion.

This program is also sponsored by The Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities and Piatt Castles, with support from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation.

The program is free to the public.

