Peoples Savings Bank announces staff promotions

Dr. Charles Wingfield, Chairman of the Board of The Peoples Savings Bank of Urbana, recently announced staff promotions. Wingfield said, “We are proud to be able to recognize all these folks for their continuing contributions to the success of Peoples.”

Marsha Bumgardner adds the title of Vice-President to her existing titles as Secretary/Treasurer. Ms. Bumgardner has over 25 years in the banking industry – with the last 20 of those at TPSB. Marsha graduated from Graham High School, has an Associate’s Degree in Business Management and Accounting from Edison State, and a Bachelor of Science degree (Accounting) from Franklin University in Columbus. Marsha and her son Zack are members of the Westville United Methodist Church. Marsha is the past Treasurer to the Fair Board.

Vice President Beth Ropp succeeds Brian Nicol in charge of the TPSB Lending Department. Ms. Ropp has been at TPSB for 33 years – with 30 of those years in the Loan Department. Beth graduated from West Liberty-Salem High School, attended Clark State University, and has graduated from numerous Banking Schools including the Ohio Banker’s League.

Nancy Zerkle will continue as Branch Manager of the TPSB Scioto Street office with a new title of Assistant Vice-President. Ms. Zerkle has more than 37 years of local banking experience – with her last 20 years at TPSB. Ms. Zerkle is an Urbana High School graduate as well as a graduate of Clark State’s Division of Banking. Nancy has served on the Board of the Urbana Senior Center and the Champaign Preservation Alliance.

Kerri Beavers has been promoted to Assistant Vice-President. Kerri graduated from Graham High School. Twenty-one of her thirty years in banking have been at TPSB. Ms. Beavers is a graduate of numerous OBL banking schools as well as Leadership Champaign County.

Promoted recently to Loan Officer is Lori Rose. An Urbana High School graduate, Ms. Rose had six years of banking experience before joining TPSB more than 18 years ago. Lori and her family are members of the First Christian Church. She was also a Board Member and Secretary/Treasurer for VALE. Currently Ms. Rose serves on the City of Urbana’s Special Improvement District Committee, as well as being a Director for Monument Square District.

Janna LaMacchia becomes TPSB’s newest Loan Administrator. Ms. LaMacchia grew up in northern Kentucky graduating from Bracken High School before attending Northern Kentucky University. Ms. LaMacchia began her banking career at TPSB two years ago.

Brian Nicol was elected in January to the Board of Directors of TPSB. Mr. Nicol was recently named as President/CEO of The Peoples Savings Bank. Brian began his career at TPSB in 1986. He is a graduate of Clark State University as well as numerous Ohio Banker’s League Schools and the Ohio Savings and Loan Academy. Mr. Nicol currently serves as a Board Member for Champaign Residential Services, the Grimes Foundation, the YMCA Finance Committee and is Treasurer of the Champaign County Arts Council.

Dr. Wingfield added, “These seven individuals have more than 175 years of local, community banking experience. We are quite proud of our ability to attract and promote local folks who want to be local bankers. These promotions demonstrate Peoples’ dedication to promoting from within our organization.”

The Peoples Savings Bank is a $113M mutual savings bank with two offices in Urbana. Peoples was chartered by the state of Ohio in 1892 and just recently celebrated its 125th anniversary. The Peoples Savings Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Ohio Banker’s League, and the American Bankers Association.

Submitted by The Peoples Savings Bank.

