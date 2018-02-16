Perpetual announces cash dividend

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank [OTC Pink: “PFOH”] has announced that it will pay a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share for the period ending March 31, 2018. This represents an increase of 4.5 percent over the dividend paid for the same period in 2017.

The dividend will be payable March 28, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 5, 2018.

The bank has in excess of $395 million in assets and in excess of $70 million in shareholders’ equity (17.7 percent) as of the dividend declaration and remains well capitalized under federal banking guidelines.

The Bank continues to receive a five-star rating by Bauer Financial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm.

Information from Perpetual Federal Savings Bank.

