Blue Knight brush strokes

The polls are open for the seventh annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

Today’s featured artist is Dr. Christopher Washington. He is executive vice president and provost of Urbana University.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork. Lin Giampetro continues to far out-pace all other artists for online votes as of Friday, followed by Greg and Marcia Ward – who moved up to second place – and Jamie Houseman in third place.

The artists include Beth Adair, Chili Cook-Off chair; Dawn Allen, Arts Council president; Lin Giampetro, Sarica Manufacturing; Kraig Hissong of West Liberty-Salem Schools; Jamie Houseman, Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital; Melinda Morrison, The Ohio State University Extension Office; Erin Patton, State Farm Insurance; Mark Runyan, Oakview Farm Meats and Hippie and the Farmer; Nicole Rush, St. Paris Public Library; Kristen Sanders, retired CCAC director; Ellen Spinner, Gentle Care Health Center; Marcia Ward, retired educator; Greg Ward, Ward Construction; Dr. Christopher Washington, Urbana University; Nancy Zerkle, The Peoples Savings Bank; and Jim Tressel, former Ohio State football coach.

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website , www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org . Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The “bad art” will be auctioned after dinner on March 2 at the Arts Council gallery. All proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Brush in hand, Dr. Christopher Washington of Urbana University shows he’s a good sport about the “Bad Art” fund-raiser. Washington is executive vice president and provost of Urbana University, which is a division of Franklin University. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_Washington.jpg Brush in hand, Dr. Christopher Washington of Urbana University shows he’s a good sport about the “Bad Art” fund-raiser. Washington is executive vice president and provost of Urbana University, which is a division of Franklin University. Submitted photo