2 Mercy Health nurses receive Cameos of Caring award

(SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield announced that two of its nurses received honors at the 17th annual Cameos of Caring, a Wright State University College of Nursing and Health-sponsored gala held on Jan. 25.

Sandy Crow of the intensive care unit Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center and Jeff Ayres of the emergency department at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital were among 18 registered nurses who received awards for their contributions to quality healthcare in the Miami Valley.

Crow was attracted to nursing from a young age and has served as a charge nurse for much of her career. She has more than 40 years of experience and her peers, patients and their families recognize her as a strong patient advocate. Colleagues attribute her positive nursing reputation to her patient-centered mindset, compassionate attitude and deep and comprehensive nursing knowledge.

Coworkers have recognized Ayres as an effective mentor to nursing students and newly registered nurses throughout his five years at Urbana Hospital and Ayres acknowledges the role mentors played in helping him grow and develop. He’s an enthusiastic caregiver who clearly delights in his work and is a past recipient of the First-Year Rookie of the Year Award and the Daisy Award.

“Sandy and Jeff inspire everyone around them to serve patients with expertise and compassion,” said Elaine Storrs, Chief Nursing Officer, Mercy Health – Springfield. “It’s wonderful and fitting that the community recognizes them for their successes.”

The Wright State University Cameos of Caring award program started in 2001 to spotlight outstanding bedside registered nurses in the Miami Valley. Since its beginning, the awards gala has raised $450,000 in scholarship funds for Wright State University nursing students.

To learn more about Cameos of Caring, visit the Wright State University event webpage at https://www.wright.edu/event/cameos-of-caring.

Jeff Ayres, left, and Sandy Crow, right. hold their awards. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_Web-15.jpg Jeff Ayres, left, and Sandy Crow, right. hold their awards. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by Mercy Health.

Submitted by Mercy Health.