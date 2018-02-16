Students head for regional History Day contest

Urbana Junior High will have 28 students representing the district at the Regional National History Day competition in March. The theme of the competition this year is “Conflict and Compromise.” Students spent weeks researching topics and creating a variety of projects that reflect the theme. Around 80 students competed at the school level. This is the fourth year that Urbana has take part in this national competition. Students from the regional competition will take part in the state level competition and then a chosen few will represent Ohio at the national competition.
6th Grade
Individual Website: Chandler Vanbuskirk and Henry Harrigan
Individual Exhibit: Graham Edwards and Michael Holland
Group Exhibit: Kaden Jacobs & Jaden Hopkins and Jenna Weimer & Riley Daniels
7th Grade
Individual Website: Bryant Chamberlain, Jonathan Hildebrand, and Justin Thiel
Individual Exhibit: Anna Selvaggio, Lily Talebi, Lexi Marsh, and JaNae Jones
Group Exhibits: Rylan Heffner & Ebin Kleismit and Moriah Tavenner & Faith Denkewalter
Alternates Group Exhibit: Claire Keely & Ella Taylor
8th Grade
Individual Websites: Riley Johnson, Gracie Hower, and Zoey Cahall
Individual Paper: Grace Ullom, Cali Christian, and Willow Staley
Group Exhibits: Justin Rutan, Lindsay York & Macie Campbell
Alternate Individual Website: Katie Trudo
