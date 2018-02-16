Students head for regional History Day contest

Urbana Junior High will have 28 students representing the district at the Regional National History Day competition in March. The theme of the competition this year is “Conflict and Compromise.” Students spent weeks researching topics and creating a variety of projects that reflect the theme. Around 80 students competed at the school level. This is the fourth year that Urbana has take part in this national competition. Students from the regional competition will take part in the state level competition and then a chosen few will represent Ohio at the national competition.

6th Grade

Individual Website: Chandler Vanbuskirk and Henry Harrigan

Individual Exhibit: Graham Edwards and Michael Holland

Group Exhibit: Kaden Jacobs & Jaden Hopkins and Jenna Weimer & Riley Daniels

7th Grade

Individual Website: Bryant Chamberlain, Jonathan Hildebrand, and Justin Thiel

Individual Exhibit: Anna Selvaggio, Lily Talebi, Lexi Marsh, and JaNae Jones

Group Exhibits: Rylan Heffner & Ebin Kleismit and Moriah Tavenner & Faith Denkewalter

Alternates Group Exhibit: Claire Keely & Ella Taylor

8th Grade

Individual Websites: Riley Johnson, Gracie Hower, and Zoey Cahall

Individual Paper: Grace Ullom, Cali Christian, and Willow Staley

Group Exhibits: Justin Rutan, Lindsay York & Macie Campbell

Alternate Individual Website: Katie Trudo

Shown are Lindsay York, Macie Campbell and Justin Rutan. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_Web1.jpg Shown are Lindsay York, Macie Campbell and Justin Rutan. Submitted photos Shown are Rylan Heffner and Ebin Kleismit​. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_Web2.jpg Shown are Rylan Heffner and Ebin Kleismit​. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana school district.

Submitted by the Urbana school district.