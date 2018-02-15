Lorain BOE certifies 5 of 6 4th District rep candidates

LORAIN – The Lorain County Board of Elections on Thursday certified five of six candidates vying for the U.S. 4th District representative seat.

Norbert G. Dennerll Jr., an Elyria Democrat, was disqualified by the board during certification proceedings Thursday.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Urbana) will face Joseph Miller of Marion in the May 8 Republican primary. Democrats vying for their party’s nod May 8 are Janet Garrett of Oberlin, Leah Sellers of Marysville and Cody James Slatzer-Rose of New Albany.

The Republican and Democrat victors will compete in the Nov. 6 general election. Those wishing to run as Independents in the Nov. 6 race must file with the Lorain County Board of Elections by 4 p.m. May 7.

Champaign County residents wishing to vote in the May 8 primary must be registered with the Champaign County Board of Elections by April 9.

