UU’s Reading the Landscape rescheduled

Urbana University’s Landscape Open Poetry and Prose reading event has been rescheduled to Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the UU library. The event had been scheduled for last week, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Reading the Landscape Open Poetry and Prose Reading provides the opportunity for the community to join in reading their original or favorite poem, passage of prose, or to listen to others express the landscape. All experience levels are welcome to participate or to simply connect with local writers.

Submitted by Urbana University.

