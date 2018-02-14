Graham Checkbook joins OhioCheckbook.com partners

COLUMBUS – Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel announced the launch of the Graham Local School District’s online checkbook on OhioCheckbook.com. In December 2014, Mandel launched OhioCheckbook.com, which sets a new national standard for government transparency and for the first time in Ohio history puts all state spending information on the internet. OhioCheckbook.com recently earned Ohio the number one government transparency ranking in the country for the second year in a row.

Graham Local Schools District is the first school district in Champaign County to post spending on OhioCheckbook.com. Graham Local Schools’ online checkbook includes over 59,000 individual transactions that represent more than $77 million of total spending over the past four Fiscal Years.

“At Graham Local Schools, our teachers are at the forefront of planning to provide a great education for each student. In fact, our strategic plan Graham 2020 was crafted by concerned citizens and members of our staff with demands that we work to personalize learning and activities that help all of our students find their pathway to success,” said Graham Treasurer Judy Geers. “Goal 2 of the district’s strategic plan is: ‘Graham Local School provides consistent and transparent communication in a positive manner to all stakeholders.’ We have worked in a number of ways to provide transparency to our community and all stakeholders through social media, publishing the TeleGraham on a quarterly basis, being more visible in the community, and reaching out to our community to answer any question they may have. The OhioCheckbook.com gives us another level of transparency that we can provide to our community, staff and other district stakeholders. Our community is asking for more information and data, and OhioCheckbook.com will provide them with the transparency they need.”

A large coalition of statewide and local government organizations have expressed support for OhioCheckbook.com and local government transparency, including:

· Ohio Municipal League

· Ohio Township Association

· Ohio Association of School Business Officials

· Buckeye Association of School Administrators

· County Commissioner Association of Ohio

For more information or to view your local government website, visit the Local Government option on OhioCheckbook.com or click on [GrahamLocalSchools.OhioCheckbook.com]GrahamLocalSchools.OhioCheckbook.com.

Graham Treasurer Judy Geers and Superintendent Kirk Koennecke are shown unveiling the district’s new participation in a statewide initiative. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_Web-13.jpg Graham Treasurer Judy Geers and Superintendent Kirk Koennecke are shown unveiling the district’s new participation in a statewide initiative. Submitted photo

Over 1,320 municipaliies, school districts on line

Submitted by the state Treasurer’s Office.

