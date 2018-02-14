Green Hills, Mary Rutan to hold health fair

WEST LIBERTY – Green Hills Community has partnered with Mary Rutan Hospital to provide health screenings and education 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 23, in Foundation Hall, 6557 S. U.S. Route 68, West Liberty.

Free screenings for cholesterol, blood sugar, derma scan, blood pressure and other concerns will be available. For an accurate cholesterol screen, please fast for 12 hours.

Information will be available on pulmonary and diet education, hearing, safe driving, optical and chiropractic health, home health services, physical therapy, heart health, DayBreak adult day services and fitness classes at Green Hills, and other matters.

Free screenings and info to be offered

Submitted story

Submitted by Green Hills Community.

