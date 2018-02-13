Posted on by

Cemetery restorers invite volunteers to work day

,

Volunteers are invited to a Champaign County Cemetery Restoration Project LLC work day at Ward Cemetery (shown in photo) in Kiser Lake State Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, with a possible follow-up on Sunday. Volunteers are asked to bring chain saws, garden and fine rakes, and weed eaters. The group started clearing debris at the cemetery Feb. 11. For further information, call Linda Imke at 937-638-8518.


Submitted photo

Volunteers are invited to a Champaign County Cemetery Restoration Project LLC work day at Ward Cemetery (shown in photo) in Kiser Lake State Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, with a possible follow-up on Sunday. Volunteers are asked to bring chain saws, garden and fine rakes, and weed eaters. The group started clearing debris at the cemetery Feb. 11. For further information, call Linda Imke at 937-638-8518.

Volunteers are invited to a Champaign County Cemetery Restoration Project LLC work day at Ward Cemetery (shown in photo) in Kiser Lake State Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, with a possible follow-up on Sunday. Volunteers are asked to bring chain saws, garden and fine rakes, and weed eaters. The group started clearing debris at the cemetery Feb. 11. For further information, call Linda Imke at 937-638-8518.
http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_Web-11.jpgVolunteers are invited to a Champaign County Cemetery Restoration Project LLC work day at Ward Cemetery (shown in photo) in Kiser Lake State Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, with a possible follow-up on Sunday. Volunteers are asked to bring chain saws, garden and fine rakes, and weed eaters. The group started clearing debris at the cemetery Feb. 11. For further information, call Linda Imke at 937-638-8518. Submitted photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:36 pm |    

Cemetery restorers invite volunteers to work day

Cemetery restorers invite volunteers to work day
10:35 pm |    

Learn all about hydrangeas

Learn all about hydrangeas
10:34 pm |    

Spinner creates ‘Bad Art’ by nature

Spinner creates ‘Bad Art’ by nature