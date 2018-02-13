Cemetery restorers invite volunteers to work day

Volunteers are invited to a Champaign County Cemetery Restoration Project LLC work day at Ward Cemetery (shown in photo) in Kiser Lake State Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, with a possible follow-up on Sunday. Volunteers are asked to bring chain saws, garden and fine rakes, and weed eaters. The group started clearing debris at the cemetery Feb. 11. For further information, call Linda Imke at 937-638-8518.

Volunteers are invited to a Champaign County Cemetery Restoration Project LLC work day at Ward Cemetery (shown in photo) in Kiser Lake State Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, with a possible follow-up on Sunday. Volunteers are asked to bring chain saws, garden and fine rakes, and weed eaters. The group started clearing debris at the cemetery Feb. 11. For further information, call Linda Imke at 937-638-8518. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_Web-11.jpg Volunteers are invited to a Champaign County Cemetery Restoration Project LLC work day at Ward Cemetery (shown in photo) in Kiser Lake State Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, with a possible follow-up on Sunday. Volunteers are asked to bring chain saws, garden and fine rakes, and weed eaters. The group started clearing debris at the cemetery Feb. 11. For further information, call Linda Imke at 937-638-8518. Submitted photo