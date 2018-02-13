Posted on by

Learn all about hydrangeas

Join Eric Barrett, OSU Extension Educator, to learn about the world of hydrangeas. Discover which varieties will work best in your garden and landscape, and learn to care for and maintain a successful bed of hydrangeas. Workshop participants will receive a reference chart to use at the garden center and a hydrangea to take home. The program will be held March 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the county Community Center auditorium, 1521 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Registration is $30 per person, and space and seating are limited. To register or learn more, call Champaign County Extension at 937-484-1526 or visit go.osu.edu/agevents.


Submitted photo

