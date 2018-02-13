UU hosts Black History Month events

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, announced events to be held throughout February to recognize African-Americans who made contributions to this country. The university’s Unity and Diversity Committee is hosting the following:

Celebrating Black History Month

Swedenborg Memorial Library

Throughout February

An exhibit featuring materials from the print collection and Urbana University archives. Guests are invited to participate in the wall of reflections that allows viewers to write what they learned and their impressions and feelings about the exhibit.

Film Series: I Am Not Your Negro

Swedenborg Memorial Library

Thursday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.

The film explores the history of racism in the United States through the reminiscences of civil rights leaders Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.

African American Soldiers in Champaign County

Swedenborg Memorial Library

Monday, Feb. 26, 2 p.m.

Urbana Mayor Bill Bean presents research on African American soldiers in Champaign County and their lives before, during and after battle.

Miscellaneous events

In addition, a number of “share your story” and game nights have been scheduled for faculty, staff and students to honor the spirit of the month and build community.

Submitted story

Submitted by Urbana University.

Submitted by Urbana University.